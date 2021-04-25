One of Washington School District’s 2021-22 kindergarten students, Ja’Kayah Sadler, gets a packet of booklets and information from Washington teacher Ms. Robertson at kindergarten registration while other staff wait for more students to come through registration. Washington Park Elementary will hold two more kindergarten registrations from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 7th and 14. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Ami Behrens, K-2 secretary at 724-223-5000 ext 3.
