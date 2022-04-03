To paraphrase David Bowie: “Let’s walk.”
Beautiful trails criss-cross the region, and National Walking Day, celebrated annually the first Wednesday of April, is the perfect day to lace up your shoes.
Grab a camera phone, shrug off your winter gear and get steppin’ on to one of the many scenic and well-loved trails in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
Washington County
Mingo Creek County Park
Paved trails guide walkers, runners and bikers along a beautiful babbling brook through Mingo, a sprawling 2,600-acre park in Finleyville that boasts trails, playgrounds, an off-leash dog park and scenic views. Meet friends for an afternoon stroll followed by a picnic lunch near one of several gorgeous covered bridges or watch the sun set below a sea of trees while you power-walk up an appetite for dinner.
National Pike Trail
Step on to the National Pike Trail, and you’re guaranteed a smooth, pretty walk over mixed terrain and through not one but three long, echo-y tunnels. The trail opens officially for the season May 14, but folks can get walkin’ when the sun shines and thaws the last snow of this very long winter season.
North Franklin Township Park
The 1.2-mile loop at North Franklin Township Park doubles as a quiet space for a high-intensity interval training workout of sorts. Fitness stations dot the paved trail, adding variety to your morning or evening walk. Tucked behind the Washington Wild Things Park, the trail winds its way through a well-kept wooded area, around a quiet pond, past pavilions and playgrounds and finally reconnects to the parking lot for easy access.
Also noteworthy: Both North and South Strabane townships offer clean, beautiful walking trails alongside sport fields, playgrounds and pavilions. Bentleyville Richardson Park recently upgraded its walking trail. Miles of the Montour Trail stretch through Cecil Township, and Peters Lake Park, a blend of wood-chipped, paved and natural trails, guides walkers around the serene lake.
Greene County
Greene River Trail
Follow 7.2 miles of crushed gravel trail along the Monongahela River at the Greene River Trail, which offers walkers, runners and bikers a trip through historic coal towns and peaceful woodlands. The scenic trail starts at the Greene Cove Yacht Club and winds its way to Rices Landing. Steep slopes will work every muscle in your legs – for those in need of a water or snack break, the trail is dotted with pavilions and excellent eateries.
Ryerson Station State Park
Walk the soles right off your shoes at Ryerson Station, an 1,164-acre park in Graysville that offers 11 miles of walking and hiking paths – and a pool, for cooling off! Bring your four-legged friend for a long walk that will have you both sleeping soundly that evening, or walk and talk with your favorite people. Don’t forget to pack lunch for picnicking in a pavilion’s shade.
Warrior Trail
For more than 5,000 years, locals and travelers alike have passed over the Warrior Trail, a section of which leads walkers and hikers from Greensboro, through Nettle and Kirby to the Pennsylvania-West Virginia line. Warrior Trail is no easy feat: the natural earth path is sloped, at points, and unlike other trails, you’ll want to pack snacks because there are no eateries along the way. There are, however, yellow dots that let you know you’re still on track, and plenty of historical points of interest.
Also noteworthy: Stroll Waynesburg University’s Unity Trail, a tranquil walking path that encourages reflection. Or, head to Ten Mile Creek for a shaded walk and picnic lunch.
Fayette County
Browns Run Trail
Following the abandoned Monongahela and B&O railroads, Browns Run Trail is 12 miles of crushed stone that leads walkers, runners and bikers through German Township into Smithfield and connects with the Sheepskin Trail (another local favorite). Park along State Route 21 or Short Cut Road, lace up your sneakers and enjoy the scenic views offered by southern Fayette County’s not-so-hidden gem of a trail.
Friendship Hill National Historic Site
It’s not uncommon to spot a fox or meet a snapping turtle along the trail at Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Point Marion. The former homestead of Albert Gallatin, Secretary of Treasury under Presidents Jefferson and Madison, offers visitors 10 miles of hilly trail loops leading through forests and meadows and along still and gently flowing waters. The trails are open from sunrise to sunset, and history buffs will want to plan their excursion for the weekend, when the Gallatin House is open to visitors between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (opens daily in May).
Ohiopyle State Park
The Youghiogheny River flows through Ohiopyle, a 20,500-acre park in the Laurel Highlands that offers visitors a plethora of walking, running, biking and hiking trails decorated with tall trees and glistening waterfalls. Spend an hour or spend the day exploring the trails before cooling off in the river. Cap off your visit with lunch or dinner at one of several eateries and ice creameries.
Also noteworthy: The Yough River Bike Trail offers beautiful, paved trails along the Yough River. An access point in Connellsville is a great starting place for walkers, runners and bikers. Those up for a hike will enjoy the sights at the top of Jumonville, which offers glorious views of Hopwood.
A short drive
Head north to Washington’s Landing, where the car ride is rewarded with spectacular views of Pittsburgh’s skyline. A small trail connects the Landing trail to the city’s Three Rivers Heritage Trail, a spacious walking, running and biking trail along the rivers that leads past restaurants, PNC Park, Heinz Field and the Carnegie Science Center.
For a more serene day trip, head south to Cooper’s Rock in West Virginia, a gorgeous expanse of land cut through by hiking and walking trails.