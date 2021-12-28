20211224_com_MUG workshop 2021.jpg

Courtesy of Marta Washington Garden Club

The Martha Washington Garden Club met in December at a workshop to make floral designs in a mug for the Washington division of Concordia Hospice. The designs were distributed to homebound clients who are being served by hospice. The garden club holds this workshop each year in December. Pictured, from left, are Carole Malmgren, Martha Washington Garden Club president; Kathy Wells-Orr, first vice president; Mary Dobich, Garden Therapy chair; Joyce Robinson, Concordia representative; and Ellen Sworcheck, garden club member.

