“All About Orchids” was the program presented by club member Emily Polhemus Capule at the August meeting of Town and Country Garden Club. After graduating from Baylor University, Emily had a conservation horticulture internship with the Naples Botanical Garden, where her love of orchids blossomed. She then moved to London, England, to study at Kew, Royal Botanic Gardens. After moving back to Naples, Fla., she was the orchid house supervisor of a collection of over 5,000 orchids at the Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club. She currently lives on the family farm, Blomster Field Farm, and is managing Blomster Field Flowers. Their locally grown, chemically free cut flowers are available for sale at the Morgantown Farmers Market and through retail/wholesale.