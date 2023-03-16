The South Hills Home Show will be filled with fresh ideas and smart advice on home improvement, decorating and landscaping projects, and admission is free during the three-day event at Cool Springs Sports Complex in Bethel Park.
See experts, exhibits and demonstrations to educate and entertain from March 17-19.
Among the show highlights is an "Ask the Expert" session with home remodeling aficionado Andy Amrhein at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Rich Engler, who has been in the music industry for more than 50 years, will host a display of autographed guitars and a signing of his book "Behind the Stage Door" at noon Sunday, March 19. The Jewelry, Home Decor and Gem Sale will feature 6,000-square feet of items from around the world.
Show hours will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Cool Springs Sports Complex is located at 3001 Cool Springs Drive in Bethel Park. For more show information, visit www.SouthHillsHomeShow.com.
