New murals adorn the former Monongahela River launch to the Fredericktown Ferry in East Bethlehem Township. They are the work of Todd Pinkham, a professor at California University of Pennsylvania. The township commissioners will join the Mon River Towns Program and National Road Heritage Corridor in formally unveiling the murals at 10 a.m. Monday at the launch on Ferry Street off Route 88 South. The township has $150,000 to invest in the area with future plans for a splash area, restrooms, an open stage area and food truck area.
featured
Fredericktown welcomes new riverfront murals
Scott Beveridge
Staff Writer
Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.
