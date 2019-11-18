Four Washington County Future Farmers of America members received the American FFA Degree Nov. 2.
Trinity FFA members Allana McCoy, Tristan McDougan Brown and Ashlee Hobgood received the degree along with McGuffey FFA member Jeffrey McConn, McGuffey FFA.
The American FFA Degree was awarded at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Only half of 1% of the highest level of committed FFA members get this degree, making it one of the highest honors an FFA member can receive. In addition to the degree certificate, each recipient received a gold American FFA Degree key charm and certificate.
McCoy is the daughter of Suzy and Allan McCoy of Washington. She plans to attend Washington Hospital School of Nursing and is a 2016 graduate of Trinity High School and member of Trinity FFA.
McDougan Brown is the daughter of Misty McDougan-McCombs and Thomas McCombs of Washington and the wife of Chris Brown. She resides in Avella. Her future plans are to help her husband care for the family farm and raise their family. She is a 2017 graduate of Trinity High School and a member of Trinity FFA.
Hobgood is the daughter of David and Carrie of Washington. Ashlee is a licensed medical massage therapist who plans on growing her business, Hoof and Soul Massage Therapy, LLC as an entrepreneur. She is a 2016 graduate of Trinity High School and a member of Trinity FFA.
McConn is the son of Jeff and Peggy McConn of West Alexander. Jeffrey is currently employed by Pattison Concrete of Claysville. He is a 2017 graduate of McGuffey High School and a member of McGuffey FFA.