The Ringgold Rams Club’s class of 2019 was inducted at a Nov. 2 dinner prepared by Executive Chef-Resident of AVI Foodsystems, Brandon Agostinelli, in the Ringgold High School Café.
The Honorable Michael J. Lucas, Court of Common Pleas, Washington County, was the event’s master of ceremonies.
Lucas, with the assistance of club founding member and artist, Earl Gilpin, inducted 10 Ringgold High School seniors for their outstanding performance in the arts, academics, athletics, community service and extracurricular activites. Receiving certificates and gifts were Nya Adams, Hannah Brooks, Laura Castaneda, Delaney Fox, Steve Glaneman, Dominic Lengwin, Cole Nickolls, Chris Peccon, Paulina Thompson and Corinne Wingrove.
Preceding the induction of the Class of 2019, a special presentation by The Honorable Reggie B. Walton, United States District Court for the District of Columbia, honored Ringgold Rams Club president Carl Crawley, a founding member who has worked tirelessly to raise money for the organization.
Lucas and Crawley presented plaques to the 11th Hall of Fame class. Posthumous honors were bestowed upon Lilyan Affinito, corporate CEO; and Maj. Jeffrey Fawcett, U.S. Air Force. Among those recognized were Brad Bassi, community service, educational mentor and attorney; Don Devore, community leader and businessman; Betty Dornan, administrative assistant to nine Ringgold School District superintendents; David Hunter, investment and financial specialist; Emily Cokinos Flynn, athlete and educator; Jay Moses, Global Sports Entertainment, businessman and entrepreneur; Dr. William Reisinger, emergency physician; and Ramont Small, athlete and coach.
Diane Garry, Vice President of the Rams Club, coordinated the banquet and was liaison for all phases of the project.