Four Washington County FFA members received the American FFA Degree Oct. 28.
The American FFA Degree was awarded at the 93rd “Virtual” National FFA Convention and Expo which typically would be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Only 1/2 of 1% of the highest level of committed FFA members get this degree making it one of the highest honors an FFA member can receive. In addition to the degree certificate, each recipient will receive a gold American FFA Degree key charm and certificate.
Trinity FFA member Ashley Burbank, H.G, Parkinson FFA member Nicole Coffield and McGuffey FFA members Emily Durila and Madison Ryburn were the local recipients of the awards.
Burbank is the daughter of Michelle Burbank of Washington and Joshua Goldbogen of Newport News, Va. She is currently working at Under Armour as a stock teammate. She is a 2017 graduate of Trinity High School and a member of Trinity FFA. Burbank’s projects throughout the past few years included Therapeutic Dogs, Market Goat and Market Lamb.
Coffield is the daughter of Donna and Tony Coffield of Hickory. Her future plans are to graduate from Robert Morris University with a degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in robotics and get a job as an engineer. She is a 2017 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and a member of H.G. Parkinson FFA. Coffield’s projects throughout the past few years included Market Hog and Potato Production.
Durila is the daughter of Robin and Paul Durila of Claysville. She will complete the RN associate program at CCAC at California University of Pennsylvania this December and is currently working part time until graduation and then full time with Allegheny Health Network. She is a 2018 graduate of McGuffey High School and a member of the McGuffey FFA. Durila’s projects throughout the past few years included Market Lamb, Market Hog, Market Rabbits, Breeding Rabbits and Job Placements at Sunset Beach Park Concessions and the President’s Pub Restaurant.
Ryburn is the daughter of Kellie Ryburn of Prosperity and Bruce Ryburn of Washington. Madison is currently in school pursuing an RN degree and continues the family tradition of running the family farm Ryburn Homestead which was established in 1793. She is a 2017 graduate of McGuffey High School and a member of the McGuffey FFA. Ryburn’s projects throughout the past few years included Market Lamb, Market Goat, Market Steer and Market Hog.