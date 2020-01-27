Eight members of Fort Cherry High School/HG PARKINSON FFA chapter earned their Keystone Degree this year. Members were awarded their Keystone Degree Jan. 6 at the PA Farm Show. 405 FFA members from across the state received Keystone Degrees at the Pennsylvania FFA Mid-Winter Convention at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Only high school juniors and seniors, or graduates in their third year of membership, are eligible to apply for the Keystone Degree. The candidates must have demonstrated leadership abilities and earned or productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program. Members in back row, from left, are Haley Felton and Kayla Salvini; and front row, Alyssa Rodriguez, Lacie Klinsky, Nicole McElroy, Sierra Vermeulen, Chloe Smith and Layton Sturgeon.