The Fort Cherry Class of 2022 will hold its commencement at 7 p.m. June 3 in the Fort Cherry High School gymnasium.
About 69 students will accept their high school diplomas at the ceremony.
Emma Blickenderfer earned valedictorian honors, while Sydney Kramer was named salutatorian.
Blickenderfer is the daughter of Joe and Tonya Blickenderfer of McDonald.
She was awarded the Elizabeth Seton Scholarship, Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship, Tricada Scholarship, Dr. Hughey Award, the WPIAL/James Collins Scholar/Athlete Program Award, and the Coaches Choice for Outstanding Athleticism Award.
Blickenderfer was a member of the student council and Ranger Bud program, was historian of the National Honor Society, and was a mentor for Students in Action.
She was captain of the girls soccer team, and a member of the basketball and track teams.
She served on the prom committee and Vitalant Blood Drive.
Additionally, she was a member of Victory Soccer Club, volunteers at Angel Ridge, and is referee at Baysa.
Blickenderfer plans to attend Seton Hill University to study to become a physician assistant and play soccer.
Kramer is the daughter of Sean and Eva Kramer of Bulger.
A member of the marching band, she earned the John Phillip Sousa Award and Director’s Award for Band, and served as drum major. Kramer was awarded the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, and earned academic highest honors.
She was recognized by PHEAA as having an SAT/ACT score within the top 5,000 in the state.
Kramer won a Michigan State University Pennsylvania Spartan Grant worth $17,500 annually and was accepted into Michigan State Honors College
She was a member of the National Honor Society, Faith Fortifiers, Alliance Club, and Foreign Language Club, and was involved in the STRIVE gifted program. Kramer was a member of the prom committee and participated in the school musicals. She was a founder of Ranger Buds mentoring program.
Kramer plays trombone with the Washington & Jefferson College Wind & Jazz Ensembles and River City Youth Brass Band, and both acts and plays in the pit with the Old Schoolhouse players.
She will attend Michigan State University to study biological sciences secondary education.