ft cherry homecoming

Members of the 2022 Fort Cherry Homecoming Court are, from left, Adam Wolfe, Lily Hoch, Stephen Semerod, Kerri Robertson, Owen Norman, Trinity Matchett, Lucas Errett, Taylor Campbell, Dominic Salvini and Makayla Faletto. Fort Cherry will host their Homecoming game on at 7 p.m. tonight versus Avella. The dance will be Saturday from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Fort Cherry Golf Club.

Fort Cherry will host their Homecoming game on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. versus Avella. The dance will be on Oct. 8 from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Fort Cherry Golf Club.

