Members of McDonald Boy Scout Troop 1392 and Midway's Center United Presbyterian Church Mariners, a service organization, recently sponsored a flag retirement ceremony.
The church parking lot in Midway served as the scene for the respectful flag code-mandated retirement on June 10. The faded, frayed and unserviceable flags were retired after a short presentation by the Midway Mariners and a contingent of McDonald Boy Scouts.
