Families in need across Pennsylvania will have more milk this year thanks to Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses. Dairy Princesses from more than 25 counties throughout the state worked together to provide more than 7,000 gallons of milk – or 117,000 individual servings of milk – over the course of 12 months in 2018-19 for the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign.
Former Washington County Dairy Princess Bridget McConn, raised $850, which provided 425 gallons – or 6,800 servings of milk. Various fundraising initiatives across the state included raising money at county fairs, selling milkshakes, penny wars and pie-in-the-face auctions.
Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint effort to bring fresh, nutritious milk to families in need across Pennsylvania. The program, which launched in 2015 and expanded in 2016 to become the first statewide charitable fresh milk distribution program in the country, is a partnership between American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association. Working through Feeding Pennsylvania’s network of food banks, Fill a Glass with Hope has provided more than 10 million servings to families in need.
The efforts of Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses are especially important because milk is one of the most requested, but least donated items at food banks. With more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians facing hunger, programs like Fill a Glass with Hope play a big part in bringing milk’s essential nutrients – like protein, calcium and vitamin D – to tables across the state.