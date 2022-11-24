White Chocolate Pound Cake
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
5 eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup whole buttermilk
8, 1-ounce squares white chocolate, melted
Directions:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees, and grease and flour a 10-cup fluted tube pan.
In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add dry ingredients to the butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, and beating after each addition until just combined. Stir in melted chocolate.
Spoon batter into prepared pan.
Bake for 1 hour, 30 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and let cool completely on a wire rack.
Karina Kowalczyk
Canonsburg
