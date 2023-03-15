Coffee

A pint of Guinness might be a must for millions of St. Patrick’s Day celebrants across the globe. But those who want something a little warmer can try their hands at Irish coffee as they toast the patron saint of Ireland this March.

Though it might not be as beloved as a pint of Guinness or as inviting as a shot of Jameson’s Irish whiskey after some cold hours spent marching in or viewing a parade, Irish coffee has a place all its own on St. Patrick’s Day.

The origins of Irish coffee are sometimes debated, though many historians trace the beverage to a stormy night in Ireland. One fateful night in 1943, Irishman Joe Sheridan was called back to work at the restaurant and coffee shop at the Foynes Airbase Flying Boat terminal in County Limerick. A flight that had recently departed for Newfoundland was forced to return to the airport that night due to inclement weather. According to the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum, Sheridan was asked to make something for the passengers to help them stay warm. Before serving some freshly made coffee, Sheridan decided to add a little Irish whiskey, and the rest is history.

