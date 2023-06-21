From the hearty and warm flavors of winter to the bold, rich and bright flavors of summer, herbs and spices are not only a delicious and better-for-you addition to any dish, they can transform it into unforgettable memories.
June 10 was National Herbs and Spices Day and the perfect time to celebrate food, flavor and time with family or friends. As you prepare for the occasion, and all your summer gatherings, remember to shop carefully, as freshness is essential when it comes to herbs and spices.
“Fresh flavors and aromas are strong triggers that ensure that experiences today are remembered tomorrow,” says Giovanna DiLegge, vice president marketing, North America Consumer at McCormick, a global leader in flavor.
That’s why for the first time in nearly 40 years, McCormick is debuting a brand new design for its red cap branded products that audibly seals in aromas and flavors, for long-lasting freshness of herbs and spices. And to help you make the most of summer, McCormick is sharing this recipe for Fresh Peach Pie, which incorporates rich and bright summer fruits, and a sweet note of cinnamon spice:
3 pounds fresh peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced (about 7 cups)
½ cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon salt, divided
1 ½ teaspoons McCormick Ground Cinnamon, divided
1 package (14.1 ounces) refrigerated pie crusts, (2 crusts)
3 tablespoons corn starch
1 tablespoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
1. Mix peaches, ½ cup of sugar, lemon zest and juice, and ¼ teaspoon of salt in large heat-safe bowl until well blended. Let stand 30 minutes. Drain peaches, reserving 8 tablespoons of juice. Return peaches to bowl; sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. Set aside.
2. Meanwhile, prepare pie crust as directed on package. Roll each crust into 12-inch circles on lightly floured surface. Press 1 crust into bottom of 9-inch pie plate. Cut remaining crust into 10 strips, about 1-inch wide. Refrigerate pie plate with bottom crust and prepared strips until ready to assemble pie.
3. Preheat oven to 425 degrees farenheit. Mix 2 tablespoons of remaining sugar, remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt, remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon and corn starch in small bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of reserved peach juice to cornstarch mixture, whisking to mix well; set aside.
4. Place remaining 6 tablespoons peach juice in small saucepan. Bring to simmer on medium-low heat. Stir in vanilla. Whisk cornstarch slurry into saucepan. Cook and stir just until thickened and smooth, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Pour syrup mixture over peaches; toss to coat. Allow to cool slightly.
5. Spoon peach mixture into chilled pastry-lined pie plate. Arrange pie dough strips over top to create a lattice (see below for instructions). Trim dough strips about ½-inch longer than bottom pie crust. Fold strips underneath crust and pinch to adhere. Crimp or flute crust edges, as desired. Brush lattice with water and sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Place pie plate on large shallow baking pan.
6. Bake 25 minutes or until crust is lightly browned. Reduce heat to 375 degrees. Rotate pan. Bake 30 to 35 minutes longer, until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on wire rack. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.
How to weave a lattice top crust: Using longer strips for the center of pie and shorter strips for edges, arrange 5 pie dough strips vertically over top of filling, leaving about 1 inch of space between each strip. Fold back every other strip (2 and 4) to just above midline of pie. Place one of the longer strips across pie horizontally, just below the fold. Fold vertical strips back down over top of the horizontal strip. Fold back the opposite vertical strips (1, 3 and 5) and place another strip below the first horizontal strip, again leaving about 1 inch of space between them. Fold vertical strips back down over top. Repeat this process with one more strip below, and then 2 strips above first crosswise strip. Work quickly, as the warm filling may make the dough difficult to work with.
After 15 to 20 minutes of baking, cover edge of crust with foil strips to prevent excessive browning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.