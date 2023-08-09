This refreshing salad can makes a meal

Quick and simple meals are the name of the game when warm weather beckons and spending time in the kitchen is less attractive. Salads are best during the midsummer when they can be comprised of fresh and ripe ingredients plucked right from the garden. What’s more, salad can be a side dish or even the main meal if fortified with a little protein and some bread.
This recipe for “Authentic Greek Salad” from “Clueless in the Kitchen: Cooking for Beginners” (Firefly Books) by Evelyn Raab is ideal.
4 medium tomatoes, cut into ½-inch chunks
1 seedless English cucumber, cut into ½-inch chunks
1⁄3 cup Zorba the Greek Dressing (see below)
4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1 cup)
½ cup black olives (kalamata or other brine-cured ones are best)
Salt and black pepper, to taste
In a large bowl, toss together the tomatoes, cucumber and onion. Add the dressing and toss to mix. Sprinkle in the feta cheese and olives, and toss gently.
Taste the salad, adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper if you think it needs it and serve immediately.
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon crumbled dried oregano
In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients until combined. Makes ¾ cup dressing – enough for a couple of bowls of Greek salad. You can keep any leftover dressing in the fridge for about a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.