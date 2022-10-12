Maintaining a healthy eating plan can be challenging year-round, and busier fall schedules can make those goals even more difficult. Finding easy-to-make favorites can keep you and your loved ones on track as you navigate those hectic moments this autumn.
Salad kits and sheet pan meal starter kits can cut down on time prepping and move meal planning along more quickly.
Mexican Street Corn Bowls with Grilled Chicken provide a balance of hearty yet nutritious flavor while taking advantage of the convenience of prepackaged ingredients. Perfect for fall weather, Roasted Chicken and Vegetable Soup requires just three ingredients for a filling meal worth celebrating.
Mexican Street Corn Bowls with Grilled Chicken
1 cup dry instant brown rice
1 ¼ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 large ears fresh corn, silks and husks removed
1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
3 Dole Limes, juice only (about 3 tablespoons), divided
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 package (12.9 ounces) Dole Chopped Chipotle & Cheddar Kit
1 Dole Avocado, peeled, pitted and thinly sliced
1 cup chopped Dole Pineapple
Prepare grill for direct grilling over medium-high heat. Prepare rice according to package instructions.
Brush all sides of chicken and corn with oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place chicken and corn on hot grill rack; cover and cook 8 minutes, or until grill marks appear and internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 F, turning chicken once and corn frequently. Transfer chicken and corn to cutting board; let stand 5 minutes. Cut corn kernels from cobs into medium bowl. Slice chicken ¼-inch thick crosswise.
Add 1 tablespoon lime juice, cilantro and paprika to corn; toss and fold in Parmesan cheese. In small bowl, whisk dressing from salad kit and remaining lime juice.
Serve rice in bowls topped with avocado, pineapple, chicken, corn mixture and remaining contents of salad kit drizzled with dressing mixture.
Roasted Chicken and Vegetable Soup
1 Dole Homestyle Roasted Herb Sheet Pan Meal Starter Kit
1 container (32 ounces) chicken broth
1 cup whole-wheat pasta shells, cooked
Prepare sheet pan meal starter kit according to package instructions. Transfer to cutting board and carefully cut chicken and vegetables into ½-inch pieces.
In medium saucepot over medium-high heat, bring chicken broth to simmer. Stir in pasta shells, chicken and vegetables. Reduce heat to medium. Cook 5 minutes, or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
