2 1/2 cups sugar
2 cup butter
2 eggs, well beaten
4 cups flour
walnut halves
Cream butter and sugar, and slowly add the flour. Add eggs and mix well. Chill overnight. Roll out thin on floured board. Cut out with a round cookie cutter. Brush with egg whites and add sugar and cinnamon. Press walnut half into center of cookie. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
Debra Ruffing
Washington
