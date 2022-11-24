1/2 stick butter
1 cup orzo pasta
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
1/2 stick butter
1 cup orzo pasta
1 cup diced onion
1 inch garlic paste or 4 garlic cloves
1 cup white rice
4 cups chicken broth
In large skillet, melt butter and toast orzo until golden brown. Add diced onions and garlic paste. Cook until onions are tender and translucent. Add rice and chicken broth. Cook on high, bringing mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low-medium. Cook for 20-25 minutes until liquid is evaporated. Stir occasionally.
Katie Manni
Burgettstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.