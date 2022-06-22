Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.