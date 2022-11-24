Filling:
2, 3-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 egg
2 teaspoons grated orange peel
Bread:
1 cup cooked pumpkin
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 2/3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup chopped pecans
For the filling, beat cream cheese, sugar and flour together in a small bowl. Add egg and mix to blend. Stir in orange peel; set aside. For the bread, combine pumpkin, oil and eggs in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; mix to blend. Pour one-quarter of the batter into two greased and floured 7.5-by-3.5-by-3-inch loaf pans. Carefully spread filling over batter. Cover filling with remaining batter. Bake at 325 degrees for 90 minutes or until bread tests done with a wooden pick. Cool 15 minutes before removing from pans. Store in refrigerator.
Joyce Puskar
Uniontown
