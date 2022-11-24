Grease 9x13" glass baking dish.
First layer:
1 yellow cake mix (set 1 cup aside for top layer)
1/2 cup melted margarine
1 egg
Mix ingredients and press into baking dish.
Second layer:
1 large can of pumpkin
3 eggs
2/3 cup milk
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Mix and pour over the first layer.
Third layer:
Mash together the cup of yellow cake mix that was set aside with 1/4 cup of cold margarine and 1/2 cup of sugar. Crumble over second layer.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes until knife comes out clean.
Alberta Decker
McKeesport
