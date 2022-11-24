Potica Cake
Dough
Potica Cake
Dough
1 cup oleo
2 ½ cups flour
½ cup milk
¼ teaspoon salt
2 packages dry yeast
2 tablespoons sugar
¼ cup lukewarm water
3 egg yolks
Filling
2 cups ground walnuts
¾ cup milk
½ cup chopped dates
3 tablespoons sugar
3 egg whites, stiffly beaten
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup sugar
Dough: Melt oleo in milk, then cool. Mix yeast in water. Sift flour, salt and 2 tablespoons sugar. Stir egg yolks into milk mixture.
Add this mixture to the flour mixture. Now add yeast mixture. Beat well, and cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Remove from fridge and beat dough until lemon colored and it leaves sides of bowl. Dough will be sticky.
Filling: Over heat, mix to a paste the nuts, dates, milk, cinnamon and 3 tablespoons of sugar. Cool.
Beat egg white until stiff and gradually fold into filling mixture. On a well floured board, roll half of dough into 20-inch square. Spread ½ of filling on dough and roll like a jelly roll.
Press into greased angel food or Bundt pan. Repeat with the other half of ingredients. Press into pan in the opposite direction from the first layer.
Bake 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.
Betty Dumbovich and Hilda Lounder
Slovan
