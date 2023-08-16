Potatoes are the perfect side dish

MetroCreative

Potatoes with pistachio pesto are a four-star side for any main dish.

Potatoes are often the unsung heroes of meals. They work any time of the day and with most meals. Hash browns accompany eggs at breakfast, French fries are ideal with sandwiches come lunchtime, and there’s no limiting potatoes at dinner. They can be the star of the show with potato gnocchi or baked potato soup, or serve as mashed or baked complements to roasts and more.

Steak and potatoes long has been a popular pairing that wins rave reviews around the table. This recipe for “Steak with Crispy Potatoes and Pistachio Pesto” from “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done” (Time Home Entertainment) by the editors of Real Simple highlights what a winning combination steak and potatoes can be.

