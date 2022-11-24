Orzo and Scallops
Scallops ingredients:
1 pound fresh sea scallops
½ teaspoon kosher salt and black pepper, each
All-purpose flour (for dredging)
1/3 cup white wine (such as Prosecco)
4 tablespoons unsalted butter (½ stick) divided
1 lemon, cut in ½ (for squeezing)
½ cup onions, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
Orzo ingredients:
1 cup orzo
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt and black pepper, each
In a large saucepan, bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Add 2 teaspoons of salt to the boiling water and then add the orzo. Simmer uncovered for 9 to 11 minutes, until the orzo is al dente. Drain the orzo and set aside while making the scallops.
Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then toss with flour and shake off excess.
In a large sautee pan, heat the olive oil until sizzling and add the scallops. Lower the heat to medium and let the scallops brown lightly on one side without moving them. Then turn and brown them on the other side. This takes 3-4 minutes. Remove scallops to a plate and set aside. Add a little more oil and sautee the onions and garlic. Transfer the cooked orzo and add at least ½ cup chicken stock or white wine, to moisten. When orzo is warm and coated in the skillet seasoning, add the scallops. Warm the mixture for a few minutes then transfer to a serving platter.
The dish can also be completed with a garnish of minced parsley and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
Maureen Fabbri
Masontown
