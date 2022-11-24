Monte Cristo Bake
Monte Cristo Bake
4 eggs
½ cup whole milk
7 cups French or Challah Bread, cut in ½ inch cubes
1 ½ cups of ham cubes
1 ½ cups shredded Swiss cheese
½ teaspoon ground pepper
2 tablespoons vanilla bean syrup (optional)
Preheat oven 350 degrees. Spray an 11x7 baking dish lightly with Pam.
Whisk eggs and milk, and add pepper and vanilla. Add bread cubes and stir together. Fold in ham and half of Swiss cheese and pour into prepared pan.
Top with remaining Swiss cheese and bake uncovered for 40 minutes.
Kathy Messich Ridella
Johnstown
