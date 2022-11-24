Merry Christmas Bars

1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup butter, softened
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 egg
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup red and green maraschino cherries, finely chopped and well drained
Red and green maraschino cherries, cut in half for tops
In a medium mixing bowl combine flour, brown sugar and butter. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until mixture resembles coarse crumbles. Reserve 1 cup of the mixture for topping. Press remaining mixture into the bottom of ungreased 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 8-10 minutes until light brown. Meanwhile, for the filling, combine in a medium mixing bowl, cream cheese, egg, granulated sugar, milk, lemon juice, vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Stir in chopped red and green cherries. Pour filling over the partially baked crust. Sprinkle with reserved mixture. Bake for 25-30 minutes more, until light brown and set. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut into bars. Decorate each piece with alternating red and green cherry halves.
Debra Ruffing
Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.