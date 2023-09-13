Mornings can be hectic enough with wake-up calls, preparing for work, getting the kids ready and so many other daily tasks. Add in the need (or desire, at least) for a nutritious breakfast, and starting a new day can feel downright exhausting.

Make your mornings easier with delicious, better-for-you meals you can make ahead of time using simple ingredients like Success Boil-in-Bag Tri-Color Quinoa, which offers a heat-safe, BPA-free and FDA-approved bag and is easily prepared in just 10 minutes. You don’t have to know how to pronounce quinoa to enjoy its light, nutty flavor packed with protein and all nine essential amino acids.

