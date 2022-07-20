Kimchi

Brandpoint

Spicy fermented kimchi can be used in a number of dishes to add a punch of flavor.

From BTS to Squid Game, Korean culture is seriously trending right now. And beyond K-Pop and K-Drama, much of the buzz comes from the unique flavors of Korean cuisine – with kimchi as the key.

Those who follow the latest cooking shows, recipes and up-and-coming restaurants, know that kimchi is everywhere, and for good reason – its refreshingly crunchy texture and spicy, tangy umami flavor appeals to many palates, and it’s also known to have health benefits. Kimchi’s popularity is also skyrocketing at a time when plant-based dishes are all the rage.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In