Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%.