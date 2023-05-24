Food safety

MetroCreative

When grilling raw meat, poultry, seafood or other foods, cooks must be careful to prevent cross-contamination that can lead to bacterial infections.

Cooking over an open flame on a grill in the backyard requires cooks keep watchful eyes on their grills.

Charcoal grill devotees must stay nearby as flames grow before settling down as the coals turn gray. Cooks using charcoal grills should also make sure children or pets don’t accidentally run into the grill, potentially knocking it over and creating a fire and/or injury hazard. But even gas grill users must be mindful of safety, checking hoses for leaks before igniting fires and then staying within arm’s length of the grill to make sure everything is working smoothly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In