1 cup butter
1, 12 ounce package semisweet chocolate chips
1 1/3 cups sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
4 large eggs
1 cup flour
1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped (this is optional)
Hershey's chocolate kisses
Melt butter into saucepan over low heat; add chocolate chips. Stir until melted and remove from heat. Stir in sugar and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time. Stir briskly after each egg. Stir in flour and add nuts. Fill mini muffin cups, using paper liners, 3/4 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Do not over bake the centers, which should be moist. Remove from oven and place a Hershey kiss in the center, pushing it down. Makes about four dozen.
Tips: Remove the kisses from their wrappers before starting. Place them on a baking sheet for when they are needed. Line the muffin tins and chop the nuts before starting on the dough.
Arlene Shipley
Roscoe
