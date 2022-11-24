1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup peanut butter
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon soda
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons milk
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup white sugar for coating dough balls
milk chocolate candy kisses (approximately 48)
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine all ingredients except candy kisses and white sugar in a large mixing bowl. Mix on low until dough forms. Shape dough into balls, using a rounded teaspoonful for each. Roll the balls in reserved white sugar. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Top each cookie immediately with a candy kiss. Press down firmly so each cookie cracks around the edge.
Maureen Fabbri
Masontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.