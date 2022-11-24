3 tablespoons butter, softened
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/8 cup granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
3/4 cup Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free 1 to 1 Baking Flour, plus 3 tablespoons
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
Pinch salt
3/4 cup chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars. Add vanilla, beat until light and fluffy. Add egg, beat well. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt. Add to creamed mixture, and hand stir together well. Add chocolate chips and stir in by hand until mixed well. Drop by tablespoons or small cookie scoops onto baking pan. Bake 8 1/2 minutes. Cool for 2-3 minutes then transfer to wire racks.
Lauren Ruffing
Washington
