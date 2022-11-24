2 1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda level
2/3 cup margarine
1 1/3 light brown sugar packed
2 eggs
1 cup undiluted evaporated milk
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup chopped pecans
Measure flour, baking powder, salt and soda, cream the margarine, gradually adding brown sugar and beat until light, add eggs one at a time and beat them roughly after adding each; add vinegar and vanilla to evaporated milk mixture to creamed mixture and mix well; stir in chopped pecans. Cover bowl with waxed paper. Chill one hour. Drop by tablespoon on greased and flour dusted cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-11 minutes.
Brown butter icing
1/2 cup butter
3 cups confectioners sugar
dash salt
1/4 cup boiling water
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Melinda Huffman
Jefferson
