Halloween bark

Candy corn can be mixed with other ingredients and put into chocolate to make a delicious Halloween candy bark.

Festive Halloween treats can be easily concocted with a little imagination. Crafting a homemade chocolate and candy bark is one way to incorporate many of the candies and other treats synonymous with Halloween in a single delicious bite.

According to Baking Bites, an online source of recipes and cooking advice, chocolate bark is a sheet of chocolate that is usually covered with nuts, dried fruits, candies, or additional pieces of chocolate. Bark, which is an easily prepared homemade dessert, can be broken apart into pieces.

