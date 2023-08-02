Campfire cooking

MetroCreative

Campfire meals can go beyond burgers and dogs without a lot more effort.

Hiking and camping opportunities heat up when the weather warms. Come summer, individuals feel compelled to load up their campers or pack their tents and enjoy some forested paradise.

Meals are a consideration when camping. Certainly frankfurters or sandwiches can get you by in a pinch, but for avid campers, it helps to have a more diverse array of recipes at the ready, which can really enhance the camping experience. Consider this recipe “Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork” courtesy of “The New Trailside Cookbook” (A Firefly Book) by Kevin Callan and Margaret Howard.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription