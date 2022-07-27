Tacos

MetroCreative

Tired of eating the same old staples of burgers and hot dogs at barbecues? Try this easy-to-make, do-it-yourself taco station that lets you do some simple prep beforehand. Arrange ingredients in fun serving bowls and have guests serve themselves for a delicious fiesta.

Tired of eating the same old staples of burgers and hot dogs at barbecues? Try this easy-to-make, do-it-yourself taco station that lets you do some simple prep beforehand. Arrange ingredients in fun serving bowls and have guests serve themselves for a delicious fiesta.

For a healthy shortcut, you can feel good about serving your guests, use Mann’s Nourish Bowls. These ready-to-eat bowls feature pre-cut veggies and cook in just a couple of minutes using your microwave.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In