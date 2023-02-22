Focusing your menus on health-conscious recipes that look as good as they make you feel is key to making positive lifestyle changes. Adding big flavors that satisfy cravings to easy, go-to recipes can be a big step toward reaching health goals throughout the year.

“Eating the rainbow” refers to adding fruits and veggies of varying colors to your diet, such as red tomatoes and beets, green cucumbers and avocados, orange carrots and pumpkins and beyond. Complementing fresh produce with the nutritional benefits of tuna and salmon – like heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin D and potassium – can take your meal planning one step further.

