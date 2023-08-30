Dive into a garlic-infused meal

Garlic-infused shrimp offers great taste and health benefits.

Shrimp dishes are quite popular. These scouring crustaceans are found in many oceans and come in various sizes.

While most know that shrimp can be tasty, they’re also good to eat for a number of reasons. Shrimp pack 20 grams of protein into a 3-ounce serving, all for around 84 calories. Shrimp also contain phosphorous, iodine, magnesium, and zinc, which are important minerals for health. In addition, shrimp are rich in DHA and EPA, essential omega-3 fatty acids that can help reduce a person’s risk for heart disease. Also, shrimp may boost cognitive health by way of astaxanthin, an antioxidant that can protect against free radical damage.

