Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.