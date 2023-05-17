Turn up the heat this summer and spice your way to delicious warm-weather recipes by using subtle ingredients that bring out bold flavors in your favorite foods. Adding a taste-enhancing option to your repertoire – TajÌn Fruity Chamoy Sauce – can make your summer get-togethers the talk of the neighborhood.

Cool off while enjoying mildly spicy dishes. Made with 100% natural chiles, lime juice, sea salt and a hint of apricot, TajÌn Fruity Chamoy Sauce offers a unique sweet-and-spicy flavor without too much heat. Perfect for drizzling over fresh fruits and veggies like mango, pineapple, watermelon and more, it’s also commonly used to bring fruity, subtle spice to a wide variety of recipes including beverages and snacks, like smoothies, mangonadas, ice pops and cold drinks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In