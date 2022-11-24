Debbie’s Calico Beans
1, 15 ounce can of white beans
1, 15 ounce can of pinto beans
1, 15 ounce can of kidney beans
1 pound ground beef
6 slices of bacon
1 onion, chopped
1/3 cup brown sugar
¼ cup spicy brown mustard
Fry up six slices of bacon, set aside. Add chopped onion and ground beef, cook and drain the fat. Add crumbled bacon and the three cans of bean, drained. Add a little bit of water and simmer. While simmering, add brown sugar and mustard. Salt and pepper, and more sugar or mustard to taste. Enjoy with some good bread.
Debbie Smider
Washington
