8 ounces bacon, diced
1 1/2 cups Panko breadcrumbs, toasted
2 shallots or small onions, minced
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 lemon, zested
2 cups fresh Brussels sprouts, quartered
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
In a large skillet, cook the bacon. Add the shallots or onion when bacon is halfway cooked along with the garlic and butter. Cook for 3 more minutes.
Add the Brussels sprouts and toss to coat. Cook slowly until tender and slightly browned. Season with salt and pepper. If you like a little spice, add 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper.
Remove from pan and plate. Top with Panko, parmesan cheese and lemon zest. Mix until all combined.
Maureen Fabbri
Masontown
