1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/4 cup sugar
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
3 eggs
1, 15 oz. can pumpkin
3/4 cup butter - melted
1 cup chopped dried cranberries (reserve 1/4 cup for topping)
Brown Butter Frosting (see below)
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 15×10 baking pan with baking spray and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, pumpkin, and melted butter. Add in the dry ingredients and stir to combine. Fold in three-fourths cup of dried cranberries. Spread this batter into the prepared baking pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. While cake is baking, prepare brown butter frosting recipe. Frost the cooled bars. Sprinkle with the remaining one-fourth cup of chopped cranberries.
Brown Butter Frosting
1, 8 oz. package of cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
1-2 tablespoons milk
Place the butter into a small skillet over medium heat. Heat the butter until it melts. Continue to cook while stirring and scraping the pan. Once the butter near the bottom starts to brown and the butter smells nutty, remove the pan from the heat and transfer the butter to a heat-proof bowl. Let the butter sit at room temperature to re-solidify before continuing with the recipe.* In a stand mixer, using the paddle attachment, beat together cream cheese, browned butter, and salt until light and smooth. This will take about 5 minutes. Add in the vanilla, and beat to combine. Add the confectioners’ sugar slowly, about 1 cup at a time, and mix until smooth. Add milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, to achieve desired consistency.
*Place the browned butter into the refrigerator to help speed up the process. However, if the browned butter is cold, let it return to room temperature before proceeding.
Debra Ruffing
Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.