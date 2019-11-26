The apple pie recipe from Eileen Trovato, of Houston, was incomplete in Sunday’s paper. The complete recipe has since been provided.
Apple Pie
Ingredients
Crust
2 cups Gold Medal flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup Crisco
1/4 cup cold water
Mix ingredients into a large ball. Cut in half. Spread 1/8 cup flour on a sheet of wax paper. Place the half ball of dough on paper and flatten with hands. Add more flour before placing another sheet of wax paper on top. Roll the dough between the wax paper from center to outside in all directions. Lift carefully and insert the dough into pie plate. Put a little flour on the bottom of pie plate, enough so that the apple juice of the apples will thicken when baked. Use the second half ball for the top crust and prepare just as the first.
Filling
5 to 7 golden delicious apples, sliced
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cinnamon
4 to 5 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup flour
Place apples in large bowl. In small bowl, mix sugar, flour, cinnamon. Toss apples to mix well. Evenly distribute apple mixture in lined pie pan. Dot with butter. Place the top crust on the pie plate. With a knife, make small slits in the top layer. Start near center and span out. Flute the edge of the pie as desired. Bake in 400-degree oven for 50 minutes.