Corn Casserole
1 8-ounce box Jiffy cornbread mix
1 15-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained
1 15-ounce can creamed corn (not drained)
1 cup sour cream
½ cup melted butter
Mix all ingredients and pour into and 8x8 casserole dish that is greased or sprayed with cooking spray.
Cook uncovered for 55-60 minutes at 350 degrees.
Karen Manni
Burgettstown
