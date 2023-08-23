Few things beat sitting outdoors in the summer listening to the water lap the sides of the pool or ocean waves crash onto the shore. A tasty cocktail can help one cool off and make such evenings even more relaxing.
Rosé is tailor-made for warm evenings. With its pretty pink hue and delicate flavor, rosé can feel as if the essence of summer has been bottled. Recently, a frozen rosé drink dubbed “frosé” emerged and made rosé even more popular. Summertime refreshment has never been the same.
There are different variations of frosé. Some concoctions pour rosé over sherbet while others mix the wine with various liqueurs before freezing. This “Best Frosé Recipe,” from husband and wife home cooking experts Sonja and Alex Overhiser, is frosé at its most basic – without skimping on flavor. Keep in mind that this mixture takes six hours to freeze, so prepare accordingly if you will be serving guests.
1 750 ml bottle of favorite rosé wine (one you like to drink)
8 large strawberries (about 1½ cups ripe strawberries, halved), plus more for garnish
1 tablespoon honey (or maple syrup for vegan)
Open the rosé and pour 2⁄3 cup into a glass measuring cup; set aside for when serving.
Remove the tops of the strawberries and cut them in half.
In a blender, blend the remaining rosé, strawberries and honey until smooth and fully combined. Then pour the mixture through a strainer and into a covered baking dish.
Transfer the baking dish to the freezer and freeze at least 6 hours, or overnight. The alcohol in the mixture will keep it a slushy texture instead of freezing solid. Blend the mixture again until it comes to a fluffy texture.
To serve, place the blended mixture into a glass. Then pour a splash of rosé into each glass (this step is important: it gives the final texture and brings in the character of the rosé). If desired, garnish with strawberries and serve.
